Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501,946 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $607,000. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 536,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 237,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 84,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 730,628 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

