Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,011,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 229,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 1,121,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,721. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

