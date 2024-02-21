Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.51

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.51 and traded as high as C$80.80. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$79.86, with a volume of 122,527 shares trading hands.

SJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC set a C$89.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$78.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

