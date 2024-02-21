Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SCL opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
