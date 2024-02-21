Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE SCL opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stepan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stepan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

