Stifel Nicolaus Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $80.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 8.6 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.72, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,236,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,013,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after acquiring an additional 315,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.