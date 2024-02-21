Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $85.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Workiva Stock Down 6.6 %

WK opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. Workiva has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

