Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 21st (ABCL, ABR, AC, AEM, ALLE, AMPL, AMRK, AMTX, ATI, AWI)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 21st:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by TD Securities to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $121.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $41.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $131.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $123.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $32.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 635 ($8.00) to GBX 695 ($8.75). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $330.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $222.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $274.00 to $358.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $44.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $333.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $370.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $387.00 to $386.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $86.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $168.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $97.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $72.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $236.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $109.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $10.50 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $89.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $166.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $283.00 to $334.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.75 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $363.00 to $337.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $378.00 to $327.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $330.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $405.00 to $350.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $350.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $87.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $5.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $93.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $107.00 to $97.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $77.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $265.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $113.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

