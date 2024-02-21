StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.04.

Get Airgain alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Airgain by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.