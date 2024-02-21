StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

