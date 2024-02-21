StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

