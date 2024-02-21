StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.49. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $31,528,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,941,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

