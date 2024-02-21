StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

TAST opened at $9.45 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $515.03 million, a P/E ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.