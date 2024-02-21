StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

