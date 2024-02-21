StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

