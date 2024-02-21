StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

