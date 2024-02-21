StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on S&W Seed
S&W Seed Trading Up 9.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $170,000.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.