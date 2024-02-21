StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

