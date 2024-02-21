StockNews.com Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.