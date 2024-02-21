StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

