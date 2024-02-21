Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.04-7.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.040-7.240 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.30. 689,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,611. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $157.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,707,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.