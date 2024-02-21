Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.040-7.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.18. The stock had a trading volume of 665,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,784. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

