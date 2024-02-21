Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Trading Up 6%

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 14,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 32,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Superconductor Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Superconductor Technologies
Superconductor Technologies, Inc develops, produces and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies. It also engages in the development of Conducts superconducting wire platform, that offers zero resistance with high current density. The company was founded on May 11, 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Superconductor Technologies
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.