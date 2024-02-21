Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.55. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 44,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 326,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 86,193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

