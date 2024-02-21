Susquehanna Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $44.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

CZR traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. 2,354,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Caesars Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

