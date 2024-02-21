Susquehanna Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $97.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.46.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
