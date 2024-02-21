Synapse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.45 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001370 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $126.65 million and $13.45 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,212,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

