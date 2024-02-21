Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 138.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.