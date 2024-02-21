Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SNDX opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $26.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 138.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
