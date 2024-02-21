Talkspace (TALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Talkspace by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 168,179 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talkspace by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Talkspace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 60,395 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Talkspace by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

