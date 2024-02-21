Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.78

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.78 and last traded at $97.69, with a volume of 196810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

