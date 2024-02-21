TD Securities Boosts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$21.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.6 %

Canada Goose Company Profile

TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.49 on Wednesday, hitting C$19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 215,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$13.61 and a 1 year high of C$30.49. The stock has a market cap of C$873.13 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

