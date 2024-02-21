TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:FTI opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.31 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.
TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.
Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FTI
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TechnipFMC
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.