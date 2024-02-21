TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.31 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

