Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. Purchases 344,841 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 71.4% of Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Spotify Technology worth $200,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,027,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 741,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.21. 900,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,081. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $114.64 and a twelve month high of $248.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

