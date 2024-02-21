Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 5% Higher

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.33. 621,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 665,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Teekay Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $757.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 2,209,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 102.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,878,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 950,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 77.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,816,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 97.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

