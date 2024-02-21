Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Barclays began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,398,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

