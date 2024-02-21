Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 22.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $4.58 on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. 4,951,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,876. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.