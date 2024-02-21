Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 237.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.05.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.