Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,681 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 2,678,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,072,667. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

