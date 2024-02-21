Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,260 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $81,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 63,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

