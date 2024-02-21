Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ternium by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

