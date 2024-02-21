Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 56,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

