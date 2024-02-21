Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

TSLA stock opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $617.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

