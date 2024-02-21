Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 774,970 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 774,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 12.3% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,816,000 after purchasing an additional 588,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,870,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

