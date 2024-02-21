Tezos Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $41.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 992,489,688 coins and its circulating supply is 971,616,026 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

