The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE S traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,771. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 151,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock worth $27,988,063. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

