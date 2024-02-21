The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.5 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.8 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Stock Up 10.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

HCKT stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 136,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,832. The company has a market capitalization of $691.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.