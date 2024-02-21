The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

NYSE:PGR opened at $189.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

