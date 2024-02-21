The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.41% of RealReal worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 80.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 1,416,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

