The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.86. 5,188,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,251. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

