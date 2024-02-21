The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

