Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 177960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$119.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

