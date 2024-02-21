Thryv (THRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ THRY opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $752.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Thryv by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

See Also

